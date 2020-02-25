HSBC to close 27 branches across the UK as profits tumble

HSBC has revealed it will close 27 branches across the country, putting almost 50 jobs at risk.

The banking giant made the announcement as it said it would invest more than £30 million in its remaining 594 branches, including refurbishments of 49 of them.

Under the plans, staff in ten branches, which employ 46 people between them, could face losing their jobs. The banks says it will move staff working at the other 17 branches earmarked for closure to other nearby HSBC sites.

The bank said the closures are in response to a changing banking scene, claiming nine in ten customer interactions happen over the phone, online or through its app.

It said the number of customers using traditional branches have stumbled by a third in since 2015.