'Worried' Matt Hancock warns travellers from coronavirus quarantined areas of northern Italy they must self-isolate

A "worried" Matt Hancock has warned Britons returning from quarantined areas of northern Italy that they must self-isolate in order to help contain the spread of coronavirus. The Health Secretary said anyone who has returned in the last two weeks from any of the dozen towns in northern Italy which have been put on lockdown due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the region, must self-isolate whether they are displaying flu-like symptoms or not. He added that anyone returning from parts of Italy north of Pisa, who have flu-like symptoms, should stay indoors at home and avoid contact with other people immediately. He advised any returnees who felt ill to call NHS 111. There are at least 299 confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy, with seven deaths. His warning came as the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) updated the list of countries where travellers returning to the UK will need to follow clinical advice in connection with the Covid-19 outbreak. In a statement on Tuesday, it said people returning from Iran, lockdown areas of northern Italy, special care zones in South Korea, and Hubei province in China since February 19 should call NHS 111, stay indoors and avoid contact with other people even if they do not have symptoms.

"We're taking a belt and braces approach to protect the public and to try to stop the spread of this virus and at the same time we're doing the preparations we need in case it becomes a global pandemic," Mr Hancock said. People returning from Italy north of Pisa and Florence, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Burma from the same date - who develop symptoms - should do the same. Mr Hancock said he's "worried" about the virus spreading to the UK, with an estimated 80,000 cases globally and European neighbour Italy now the most infected country outside of Europe.

Many countries, including South Korea, are taking precautions to stop the disease spreading. Credit: AP

"We're very worried about this outbreak in northern Italy which has expanded very rapidly", he said as he advised travellers to self-isolate. He said precautions taken in the UK have been "successful" so far but said outbreaks in countries "closer to home" is a cause for concern. But the situation is much worse in Asia, with at least 2,663 deaths in China among at least 77,658 cases. South Korea has confirmed 10 deaths among at least 977 cases and Japan says there have been four deaths among 850 cases - 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama. Other countries with confirmed cases include the UK, where 13 people have been diagnosed, the US, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Germany, France, Canada and several others. Mr Hancock said "people need to take responsibility" in the bid to contain the virus, adding "there are things that all of us can do to try to stop the spread of this virus". "Everyone should be washing their hands, and if you do sneeze, to make sure that you catch it kill it and bin it - that public health advice is there for a reason." He didn't "rule out" taking similar measures to Italy, where large areas could be put into lockdown if the disease hits the UK hard, but said "there is no evidence that that is certain to happen, there is still a good chance that we can avoid a major problem here".

Passengers returning from Italy to Hungary are being checked for symptoms at airports. Credit: AP