'Nearly 1,000 guests' on lockdown in Tenerife hotel after Italian holidaymaker tests positive for coronavirus

A hotel in Tenerife is on lockdown after an Italian guest, believed to be a doctor, tested positive for COVID-19 virus, Spanish health officials have said.

The Canary Islands' president confirmed a man who had been staying at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in the south of Tenerife, was being kept in isolation following testing positive.

Spanish news media report nearly 1,000 tourists are staying at the complex and are not allowed to leave.

His test results will be sent to Madrid for a second analysis, Ángel Víctor Torres said in a tweet.

Italy has seen Europe’s first major outbreak of coronavirus amid rapidly rising numbers of infections and seven deaths.

Schools have been closed, theatre performances cancelled, and the last two days of Venice Carnival celebrations were called off.