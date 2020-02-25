Online sellers targeted in bid to tackle illegal knives sales

Police are trying to crack down on illegal knives sales by targeting sellers online.

Officers will be able to raise concerns over particular merchants and products for sale on the online marketplace Wish, with the company pledging to remove listings which police believe have broken UK laws.

Efforts to work with online shopping websites have been “prioritised” after it emerged that many of the illegal knives being seized by officers in the UK were originating from sellers based overseas, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said.

It is illegal to sell a knife to anyone under 18, unless it has a folding blade which is 3in long or less, and to sell certain types of knives.