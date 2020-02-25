Prince Harry back in the UK as he prepares to quit Royal Family

The Duke of Sussex will be in Edinburgh, where he will welcome businesses taking part in a sustainable tourism partnership that he launched last year. Credit: PA

Prince Harry arrived in Edinburgh this evening ahead of his first public appearance in the UK tomorrow since he and Meghan split from the Royal Family last month. He arrived in Scotland on a train from London as he returned to the UK for the first of several engagements for what’s expected to be his last royal duties before stepping down. The Duke of Sussex will be in Edinburgh, where he will welcome businesses taking part in a sustainable tourism partnership that he launched last year. The launch of Travalyst was overshadowed by last summer’s on-going controversy about the Sussexes using private jets while campaigning on the dangers of climate change.

The Duke of Sussex at the launch in Amsterdam of new travel industry partnership Travalyst. Credit: PA

For Wednesday’s meeting in Scotland, Prince Harry took the train from London to Edinburgh, conscious that his own travel plans do reflect on the causes he is promoting. LNER, the train company which operates the route to Scotland route, says its new trains are among the lowest carbon options for travel between London and Edinburgh. Travalyst is attempting to bring together some of the biggest operators in the travel industry to ensure holidays and leisure trips have a lower carbon footprint and a more positive impact on the destinations tourists visit. The companies involved include Booking.com, Skyscanner, Tripadvisor, Trip.com and Visa. The Duke is attending a working summit to test some of the early plans around aviation and accommodation.

