Singer Duffy says she was 'raped, drugged and held captive for days'

Duffy has said she was "raped, drugged and held captive" for several days in a post on her verified Instagram page.

The singer claimed that while the "recovery took time", she is "OK and safe now".

In the post, she added many of her fans "wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why".

She wrote: "The truth is, and please trust me I am OK and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days."