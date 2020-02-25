Small UK firms grow in optimism after strong final quarter of 2019

Small and medium-sized UK businesses are optimistic about trading for 2020 after growth accelerated towards the end of last year.

UK SMEs (small and medium enterprises) have said they expect revenues to increase an average of 6.3% this year, according to new figures from Barclaycard.

Barclaycard’s inaugural Small Business Barometer has revealed that firms are upbeat after reporting a 5.1% increase in transactions in the last quarter of 2019.

The survey revealed that small firms feel confident, with a combined sentiment index score of 110 – with any score over 100 indicating a positive outlook.

It’s very encouraging to see that SMEs expect to increase revenue in both the near and longer-term