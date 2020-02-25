Temperatures plummet overnight as snow and ice hit UK

Temperatures plummeted overnight across Britain as forecasters warned of more ice and snow over the next 24 hours. The mercury dropped to minus 4.5C at the Cairnwell in the Scottish Highlands, the Met Office said. Forecaster John Griffiths said: “A couple of places could be a bit colder in the next few hours, but only by a degree or so.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Significant snow falls were also recorded overnight, with Aviemore in Scotland recording 7cm and Northern Ireland’s Lough Fea getting 3cm. Higher areas in both countries and in northern England were expected to continue to receive snow throughout the day, Mr Griffiths said. He warned snow and wintry showers would make it “a bit difficult for people” on their morning commute. The temperature in London was predicted to hover around 6C most of the day, while the South East experiences slightly warmer temperatures.

Higher regions will be colder, Mr Griffiths said, adding that the temperature would “obviously feel a lot colder with the strength of the wind later on”. Showers are expected for much of the UK throughout Tuesday, along with gusts of 40mph to 50mph on the South West coast. Further inland, wind speeds are forecast to drop to 30mph to 40mph. Yellow weather warnings were in place for Northern Ireland, Scotland and the central part of northern England, warning of ice and potentially hazardous travel.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.