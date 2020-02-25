Tesco bakery job losses reveal changing tastes
Some 1,816 workers are now at risk of redundancy as 58 more Tesco in-store bakeries take pre-prepared bread, which will be finished in store.
The brand has announced 201 of the bakeries will now only make the most popular breads from scratch. Many of Tesco’s other in-store bakeries already take in pre-prepared loaves.
The shop workers union, USDAW, has called this "devastating and upsetting news" for its bakery members working at the supermarket.
Tesco says it hopes to offer alternative roles to those affected.
The supermarket is blaming our changing tastes in baked goods. It says customers are buying fewer traditional loaves. Increasingly we are opting for alternatives such as wraps, flatbreads and bagels.
Industry figures show that our daily bread is often no longer actually bread.
The Grocer magazine found that four in 10 of us are turning away from the traditional sliced loaf in favour of alternative breads such as wraps and pittas.