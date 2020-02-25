Tesco bakery job losses reveal changing tastes

Some 1,816 workers are now at risk of redundancy as 58 more Tesco in-store bakeries take pre-prepared bread, which will be finished in store.

The brand has announced 201 of the bakeries will now only make the most popular breads from scratch. Many of Tesco’s other in-store bakeries already take in pre-prepared loaves.

The shop workers union, USDAW, has called this "devastating and upsetting news" for its bakery members working at the supermarket.

Tesco says it hopes to offer alternative roles to those affected.