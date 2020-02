Tuesday will be a day of sunny spells and scattered blustery, wintry showers.

The showers will be heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder, they will also fall as sleet or snow in the north, especially over high ground.

It will be a windy day for all, particularly in the southwest.

It will be a cold feeling day, especially in the brisk wind with a top temperature of 9 Celsius (48F).