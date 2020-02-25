UK school closures after Italy coronavirus outbreak

Cransley School has closed amid coronavirus fears. Credit: ITV News

Schools across the UK are working to contain the risk of the coronavirus outbreak by imposing closures and recommending self-quarantine for groups returning from Italy. The country has scrambled to halt the spread of Europe’s first major outbreak of the virus amid rapidly rising numbers of infections. Cases had initially been limited to the northern areas of Italy, but on Tuesday officials confirmed a woman had tested positive in the south of the country. In Italy, where more than 280 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and seven have died, police are manning checkpoints around a dozen quarantined northern towns.

Sandbach High School in Cheshire has asked a group returning from Italy to self-isolate Credit: ITV News

Cransley School, in Northwich, has closed for the rest of the week after NHS clinical services advised any staff or pupils who went on a ski-trip to Bormio to self-isolate. A letter from the headteacher said: "Following a ski trip by 29 pupils and 5 staff from Cransley School to Bormio in Lombardy over half term, a small number of pupils and staff began showing mild flu-like symptoms yesterday." It continued: "All pupils who are unwell should inform NHS 111 and insist on being tested for the coronavirus". A second school, in Cornwall, whose students and staff recently returned from a ski trip to Italy are to self-quarantine themselves over the next two weeks. Staff at Penair School say the decision is a precautionary measure.

Police officers check transit to and from the cordoned area in Guardamiglio, Italy. Credit: AP

Two other schools in Cheshire have imposed restrictions. Brine Leas Academy, in Nantwich, has closed its sixth form while Sandbach High School asked students and teachers returning from an Italian ski trip in Lombardy to self-isolate.

In Northern Ireland around 50 pupils and staff have been sent home from a school as a precaution after returning from an Italian ski holiday. The group, from Ballymena in Co Antrim, were in the Lombardy region in the north of Italy but did not visit nine towns affected by the infection and are showing no symptoms. They travelled through Milan airport, Cambridge House Grammar School principal Elma Lutton said.

Ms Lutton added: "This is precautionary - none of them were in those nine towns, none are showing any symptoms. Cambridge House Grammar has more than 900 pupils. Stormont health minister Robin Swann said: "We are in a fast-moving situation" and said updated guidelines were being issued to doctors. "It is unlikely at this stage that any school would have to close if they follow the latest guidelines," he added.

In Middlesbrough, Trinity Catholic College has sent home 36 students who had travelled to Verona in northern Italy on a ski trip. Pupils have been asked to say indoors and avoid contact with others, in line with NHS advice. In a letter to parents, headteacher Mrs L Dwyer wrote: "The health and safety of our pupils is of paramount importance to us".

British nationals repatriated from coronavirus-hit China are being housed in isolation units. Credit: PA

England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said schools could be shut and public transport reduced if coronavirus became a global pandemic. Prof Whitty said: "There's no secret there's a variety of things you need to look at at, you look at things like school closures, you look at things like reducing transport. "The expectation is not that we will do all these things, the expectation is we will be looking systematically, using the science, at all the building blocks and balancing the effects against costs to society." Prof Whitty said families could also be asked to self-isolate if one of them had symptoms of the virus.

A Brighton Medical Centre was closed earlier this month in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus. Credit: AP

People in Jersey returning from towns in northern Italy have been asked to self-isolate for two weeks over coronavirus concerns. Anyone who has returned from one of ten towns in the Lombardy Region and Vo’ Euganeo in Veneto must stay at home even if they have no flu-like symptoms.

People wearing sanitary masks sits in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral, in Milan, Italy. Credit: AP