Yorkshire Tea calls on people to 'be kind' after social media tensions boil over following Rishi Sunak's Twitter post

Yorkshire Tea has asked people to "try to be kind" after a "rough weekend" that saw the company receive a barrage of online abuse over a photograph of Rishi Sunak with a bag of its teabags.

There were calls to boycott the brand on Friday after the Chancellor shared the image with the caption: "Quick Budget prep break making tea for the team. Nothing like a good Yorkshire brew."

Not everyone's cup of tea, many Twitter users responded to the post by condemning the brand for its apparent association with the Conservative politician.

On Friday, the brand tweeted: "Nothing to do with us - people of all political stripes like our brew."

But the storm in a tea cup continued on Monday, with Yorkshire Tea's social media employee distancing themselves from the post.