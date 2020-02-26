A dog and two men are stabbed during a fight in south London

Police were called to Commercial Way in Peckham just after 11pm on Tuesday following reports of a group of men fighting.

The victims - who are both thought to be in their 20's - were found with stab wounds. One was taken to hospital, although there is currently no information on his injuries. The other man was assessed at the scene and refused medical treatment.

The incident is understood to have taken place at the Damilola Taylor Centre - named after the 10-year-old boy stabbed to death in November 2000.