British Airways reveals plastic reduction target

British Airways has pledged to remove more than 250 million plastic items from its flights by the end of the year.

The airline is replacing plastic packaging and wrapping for items such as blankets and headsets with sustainable alternatives.

It is also seeking reusable or recyclable substitutes for plastic cutlery, tumblers, cups, toothpicks and butter packaging.

Plastic reductions already made by BA include using drink stirrers made from bamboo rather than plastic, removing in-flight plastic bags for retail purchases, and using water bottles made from 50% recycled plastic.

The airline said the amount of plastic it is planning to remove this year would fill more than 30,000 suitcases.

It marked the announcement by commissioning eco-artist Sarah Turner to create a giant suitcase made from waste plastic.