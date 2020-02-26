British family stuck in coronavirus-hit Tenerife hotel 'worried' and 'running out of supplies'

Holidaymakers stuck in the resort have described it as the 'holiday from hell'. Credit: AP

A British family stuck in a Tenerife hotel on lockdown over coronavirus fears say they have been told "nothing at all" about when their ordeal might end. Hannah Green and her boyfriend, Court Amys, arrived at the hotel on Saturday with their one-year-old son. The hotel was then "closed down" and guests told to stay in their rooms after an Italian doctor and his wife were tested positive for the virus. Speaking to ITV News, Ms Green and Mr Amys said they were "really worried" and running out of supplies for their baby son.

Ms Green, from Hertfordshire, said she was already going "stir crazy" after two days stuck in their room in the four-star H10 Costa Adeje Palace. The 27-year-old says said feels "upset", "panicked" and concerned for her son as she has no information about how children are affected by the coronavirus. She told ITV News: "It's just hard not knowing what's going on or how long we're going to be here for". Ms Green described the ordeal as the "holiday from hell".

The H10 Costa Adeje Palace is a four-star seafront hotel with nearly 500 rooms, and has four pools and a gym. Credit: AP

Mr Amys said he was the only one in the family to have left the room, he said the couple would not be taking their son out of the room "until we've got the all clear". Speaking to ITV News, Mr Amys said: "We're soon going to run out of nappies and wipes and things and we're hoping that we're going to get supplied with that sort of thing".

He added: "We don't know anything. The hotel have told us nothing at all apart from stay in your rooms". Mr Amys said some people were walking around the hotel "with masks on and gloves on, and added the resort were serving a buffet lunch on Wednesday. The couple said they would not be attending for fear of the spread of the virus. Mr Amys said he was "confused" by the decision to serve lunch.

British holidaymakers Elaine Whitewick, a hairdresser from East Keswick in Yorkshire, and her friend Jayney Brown are also on lockdown in the resort. They told ITV News they had been "shocked" to receive the note pushed through their door on Tuesday morning saying the hotel was being shut down for health reasons. Ms Whitewick said they were running low on water and food supplies too.