Call for participants for largest ever study of eating disorders

The largest ever study of eating disorders has been launched by scientists at King's College London in a bid to better understand the condition.

It's hoped the findings from the Eating Disorders Genetics Initiative (EDGI) will help design new treatments for patients.

Researchers are aiming to recruit at least 10,000 people across England who have experienced an eating disorder at some point in their life.

An estimated 1.25 million people in the UK are affected by eating disorders.