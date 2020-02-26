- ITV Report
Coronavirus: How do I self-isolate?
- ITV News presenter Nina Hossain explains how you should self-isolate if you are diagnosed with Covid-19 coronavirus
People returning from areas which have had an outbreak of coronavirus have been advised to self-isolate to minimise the risk of infection to others.
The Government advises anyone who has travelled to the UK from mainland China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau in the last 14 days and is experiencing cough or fever or shortness of breath, to stay indoors and call NHS 111, even if symptoms are mild.
Northern Italy is another country which has seen a recent outbreak of Covid-19, with people also urged to take steps to minimise the spread of the disease.
What does self-isolation actually mean?
Public Health England (PHE) recommends:
- People to stay at home, expect for when access medical care. You should avoid going to work or using public transports. Good like food should be delivered but tell the delivery driver so that they can leave the items outside.
- Whilst at home, you should separate yourself from others by staying in a ventilated room. You should use a separate bathroom if possible and avoid sharing household items like towels.
- If you do need to visit your doctor, you should call ahead of your visit so they can minimise impact with others.
- Any waste like tissues or masks should be double bagged and kept until you have been cleared of the virus.
For full advice from Public Health England about how to self-isolate, click here.