Coronavirus: How do I self-isolate?

People returning from areas which have had an outbreak of coronavirus have been advised to self-isolate to minimise the risk of infection to others.

The Government advises anyone who has travelled to the UK from mainland China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau in the last 14 days and is experiencing cough or fever or shortness of breath, to stay indoors and call NHS 111, even if symptoms are mild.

Northern Italy is another country which has seen a recent outbreak of Covid-19, with people also urged to take steps to minimise the spread of the disease.