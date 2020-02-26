Rationing and price rises - coronavirus hits UK business

A Birmingham IT company relies on components from China which are dwindling. Credit: ITV News

At a Birmingham IT company today, I watched a real time information screen displaying dwindling supplies from China. Some computer parts needed in the U.K. are now in such short supply they are being rationed. The original epicentre of coronavirus is the area of China where most IT parts are made. Multiple factory closures there have led to shortages and consequently prices have risen up to 25%.

Fashion brands rely on clothes made in China. Credit: ITV News

Problems for other sectors were evident today, as travel firms led stock market reaction to the virus. TUI and Carnival Cruises were both down around 2%. Drinks giant Diageo warned of up to a £325m drop in sales, depending on the pace of recovery. Meanwhile, the influential Moodys Analytics warned of a potential global recession in the event of a pandemic. Fashion too is among the U.K. industries most exposed to this crisis 6000 miles away.

TUI and Carnival Cruises are down around 2%. Credit: ITV News