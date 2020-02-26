Digger driver jailed after causing £443,000 worth of damage to brand new Travelodge over £600 unpaid wages

A digger driver who caused a “trail of destruction” at a new hotel because he was owed £600 in wages has been jailed for five years and four months.

John Manley drove a digger through the front doors of a brand new Travelodge in Liverpool in January last year, alleging he had not been paid.

Videos of the incident, which caused damage to the hotel worth more than £443,000, went viral online and showed colleagues asking Manley to stop as he shouted: “All you had to do was pay me.”

Sentencing him, Judge David Aubrey QC said: “You were intent on maximum damage and you intended to leave a trail of destruction.”

He said Manley, who pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial last September to damaging property being reckless as to whether life is endangered, having earlier admitted criminal damage, caused “destruction in the extreme” and put the safety of those inside and outside the building at risk.

The judge at Liverpool Crown Court accepted Manley, who was reported to have an emotionally unstable personality disorder, had a number of issues in his life.

He said: “This grievance, or perceived grievance, in consequence of the fact you had not been paid your wages, may well have been the catalyst which led you on this day to erupt like a volcano.”