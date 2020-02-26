'Just call him Harry' delegates are told as Duke of Sussex returns to the UK

The Duke of Sussex would like to be referred to simply as 'Harry'. Credit: PA

The Duke of Sussex has returned to the UK at a conference where he asked delegates “just to call him Harry”. At the 35-year-old's request, the host was asked not to refer to Harry as "His Royal Highness" in bid to make the event more informal. The Duke is attending a summit in Edinburgh for his Travalyst initiative, which he helped to set up last year to make the travel and tourism industry more sustainable.

Both Harry and Meghan have kept their HRH titles, but their agreement with the rest of the Royal Family is that they won’t use them from April onwards, after they officially step down as senior Royals. The engagement in Scotland on Wednesday is the first of several for Harry, and next week Meghan, as they bow out of the Royal Family. Harry travelled to Scotland’s capital city by train from London after flying to the UK from Canada, where he, Meghan and Archie are currently living.

The moderator of the Travalyst gathering, the political commentator Ayesha Hazarika, told delegates: “He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. "So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry.” The chairman of visit Scotland, Lord Thurso, also introduced the Duke as “Harry” after saying that he was going to refer to his as “His Royal Highness”. Lord Thurso also referred to Harry simply as “Sir”.

