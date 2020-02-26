Flood defences breached under record-breaking river levels with more rain forecast

The River Severn breached flood defences in Bewdley on Tuesday night. Credit: Twitter/Dave Throup

Rising water levels in Worcestershire have topped flood defences, with more rain forecast. Barriers in the town of Bewdley were breached on Tuesday night, with severe flooding expected to hit low-lying areas along the River Severn on Wednesday amid record-breaking river levels. On Wednesday, the river at Bewdley is expected to come close to its highest recorded level, which was 5.56m in November 2000.

Also along the River Severn, two severe "danger to life" flood warnings have been issued for the Shropshire towns of Shrewsbury and Ironbridge with a further 101 warnings in place across the country. The Environment Agency warned there is potential for barrier in Ironbridge to "overtop". Residents in the town were were urged to evacuate their properties last week due to flooding. They were warned if they failed to do so they could be putting their own lives and those of the emergency services at risk. Meanwhile in East Yorkshire, homes were evacuated overnight after the River Aire burst its banks in Snaith.

The town of Snaith in East Yorkshire was underwater overnight after the River Aire burst its banks. Credit: PA

Environment Agency manager for the Herefordshire and Worcestershire, Dave Throup, said of the floods in the region in recent weeks: "I've seen things I would not have believed. "This is not normal flooding, we are in uncharted territory."

Shrewsbury Railway Station remained closed on Wednesday morning after flood waters hit the Severn Viaduct - the main route in for the majority of lines. Network Rail described the flooding as a "once in a generation event".

A pub in Jackfield near Ironbridge sits below flood waters as the River Severn remains high. Credit: PA

Forecasters have warned of more rain over the coming days - hampering recovery efforts in areas of the UK most affected by the severe weather. The bleak outlook follows weeks of downpours that started with Storm Ciara and continued with Storm Dennis. Communities in south Wales, northern and central England are still struggling to cope with the impact of the sustained extreme weather.

Flooded communities are struggling to cleanup in the aftermath of two named storms and further severe weather. Credit: PA

According to the Environment Agency, England has already seen more than 200% its average February rainfall but forecasters are warning more is on the way. The Met Office has predicted further showers across the UK on Wednesday, followed by even more rainfall on Thursday and Friday. Forecaster John Griffiths said between 5mm to 10mm could fall on the River Severn's source, the Welsh hills, throughout Wednesday, with other parts of the UK seeing up to 2mm.

Environment Agency manager Dave Throup described the Worcestershire flooding as 'uncharted territory'. Credit: Dave Throup/Twitter