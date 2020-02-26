Frankie & Benny’s owner to shut up to 90 restaurants

Some 90 restaurants in the Frankie & Benny’s chain are to close by the end of next year, owner The Restaurant Group (TRG) has revealed.

The firm said the closures will affect sites across its leisure portfolio, which includes the Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito brands, and comes after it closed 18 sites in 2019.

The closure plan comes amid a tough period for casual dining chains, with rivals such as Jamie’s Italian collapsing over the past year.

TRG said at least 31 of its leisure sites will not see their contract renewed, with the number potentially rising depending on discussions with landlords.

It added that it also expects to dispose of up to 35 further sites, sell another 12 freehold sites, and plans to convert up to 12 current leisure restaurants into its more profitable Wagamama brand.