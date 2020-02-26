'I'm saying goodbye': Maria Sharapova quits tennis after glittering and controversial career

Former world No.1 Maria Sharapova has revealed she is quitting tennis.

The five-time grand slam champion - who won Wimbledon in 2004 as a 17-year-old - has struggled with chronic shoulder problems and has slumped to 373 in the rankings.

She was banned from tennis in 2016, initially for two years, after a positive drugs test.

In an essay on vanityfair.com, Sharapova wrote: "How do you leave behind the only life you've ever known?

"How do you walk away from the courts you've trained on since you were a little girl, the game that you love - one which brought you untold tears and unspeakable joys - a sport where you found a family, along with fans who rallied behind you for more than 28 years?

"I'm new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis - I'm saying goodbye."