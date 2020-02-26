Ireland v Italy Six Nations rugby game postponed over coronavirus fears

Credit: PA

The Guinness Six Nations match between Ireland and Italy has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has announced. The round four match had been scheduled to take place on Saturday 7 March in Dublin. Italy has registered at least 374 confirmed cases of the coronavirus - the biggest outbreak of the viral pneumonia in Europe. Northern areas of the country have been most impacted, with 10 towns on army-manned lockdown.

Italian Army soldiers check transit to and from the cordoned areas in Turano Lodigiano. Credit: AP

IRFU officials announced the decision following a meeting with Irish Health Minister Simon Harris and his advisers on Wednesday. In a statement, the IRFU said it had a "positive meeting" with the minister. It added: "We requested a formal instruction as to the staging of the Ireland v Italy international matches over the weekend of March 6/8." Ireland were also due to play Italy in an Under-20 Six Nations game and women's international that weekend.

The statement continued: "At the outset we made it clear that the IRFU was supportive of the Governments' need to protect public health in relation to the coronavirus. "We were then advised, formally, that the National Public Health Emergency team has determined that the series of matches should not proceed, in the interests of public health."

Ireland beat Italy 26 - 16 in the 2019 Six Nations championship. Credit: PA

Officials said they were already beginning work with Six Nations partners to reschedule the matches. Italy's final scheduled game of the Six Nations 2020 tournament is against England in Rome on March 14. It's not the first time Six Nations games have been postponed. In 2001 Ireland's matches against the other home unions - Scotland, Wales and England - were postponed following a foot and mouth outbreak. This year's Six Nations championship is the first tournament for Ireland's new coach Andy Farrell. The 44-year-old took over from New Zealander Joe Schmidt following Ireland's World Cup run.