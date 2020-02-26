Kate to meet families behind sport stars of future

The Duchess of Cambridge will meet the families behind the sport stars of tomorrow when she visits the London Stadium at the Olympic Park.

Kate will chat to the parents and guardians who provide the funds, transportation and encouragement that allow young sportsmen and women to fulfil their potential.

During the event staged by SportsAid, the duchess will join young athletes taking part in a series of track and field activities.

She will later meet the family members of SportsAid athletes past and present to hear about their experiences, the challenges they face and the support they receive from the charity.