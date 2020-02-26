Multiple people killed in shooting at US brewing giant

Multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a major brewing company in the US.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said there had been a shooting at the Molson Coors Brewing Company campus but did not give the exact number of people killed. He said the gunman had been killed.

He called it “a horrible, horrible day for the employees here”.

He said: “What has happened is there was a horrific shooting that has occurred.

“We’re urging all residents and people in this area to stay away from this area. … They’re continuing their sweep to make sure there is nothing more that’s occurring. It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. It’s a very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation.”

Police tweeted that there was no longer an active threat.