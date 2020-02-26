Pine marten ‘helping red squirrel population rebound’

Restoring a native predator is helping the red squirrel population rebound after decades of competition with their grey cousins, researchers said. The pine marten preys on both but the invasive grey squirrel has been shown to be much more vulnerable, the Queen’s University Belfast study showed. When pine marten scent was applied to feeding stations across Northern Ireland, red squirrels showed increased vigilance for danger while their competitors did not.

Queen’s University said: “This is likely a response to red squirrels sharing a landscape with pine marten over a long period of time, with grey squirrels being relative newcomers to the threat that the pine marten poses.” Following introductions in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, the grey replaced the native red across much of its former range in the UK and Ireland. Pine martens, a recovering predator in the UK and Ireland, are naturally controlling introduced grey squirrels, while at the same time helping to secure the survival of native red squirrel populations. Researchers found that native red squirrels showed clear behavioural responses to pine marten scent, while grey squirrels did not. Reds visited the feeders less often when pine marten scent was applied. Queen’s added: “Grey squirrels showed a lack of behavioural response to the cues of the pine marten, making them highly vulnerable to predation. “This assists in explaining the higher occurrence of grey squirrels than red squirrels in the diet of the pine marten, and why grey squirrel populations are declining wherever the pine marten recovers. “If invasive species lack behavioural responses to recovering native predators with whom they do not share evolutionary history; the ongoing predator recovery in Europe could have immense potential to restore and regulate ecosystems our fractured ecosystems.” The study was funded through an online public appeal and published on Wednesday.

