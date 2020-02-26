Multiple people dead in US shooting at brewery, Milwaukee mayor confirms

Multiple people have been killed in a shooting at Molson Coors' brewing campus in the US, the mayor of Milwaukee confirmed.

Mayor Tom Barrett said there had been a shooting but did not give the exact number of people killed. He said the gunman had been killed.

He called it "a horrible, horrible day for the employees here".

He said: "What has happened is there was a horrific shooting that has occurred.

"We’re urging all residents and people in this area to stay away from this area. … They’re continuing their sweep to make sure there is nothing more that’s occurring. It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. It’s a very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation."

It comes as police are investigating a "critical incident" on Wednesday at the brewery headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.