- ITV Report
Multiple people dead in US shooting at brewery, Milwaukee mayor confirms
Multiple people have been killed in a shooting at Molson Coors' brewing campus in the US, the mayor of Milwaukee confirmed.
Mayor Tom Barrett said there had been a shooting but did not give the exact number of people killed. He said the gunman had been killed.
He called it "a horrible, horrible day for the employees here".
He said: "What has happened is there was a horrific shooting that has occurred.
"We’re urging all residents and people in this area to stay away from this area. … They’re continuing their sweep to make sure there is nothing more that’s occurring. It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. It’s a very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation."
It comes as police are investigating a "critical incident" on Wednesday at the brewery headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
A large police presence was on scene at the beer company's Molson Coors' campus and the Milwaukee Police Department asked people to avoid the area in a statement on Twitter.
The shooting occurred at a sprawling complex which includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities.
At least 600 people work at the complex, which is widely known in the Milwaukee area as Miller Valley, a reference to the Miller Brewing company that is now part of Molson Coors.
James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department.
She was texting from inside the facility and told her husband that there was an active gunman and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Molson Coors features a 160-year-old brewery, with a packaging center that fills thousands of cans and bottles every minute and a distribution center the size of five football fields.
The facility is also home to corporate customer service, finance, human resources and engineering.