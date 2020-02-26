Shop prices fall further amid weak consumer demand

Shop prices have fallen faster this month after weak consumer demand drove more promotions and offers by retailers, according to figures.

The latest BRC Nielsen Shop Price Index revealed that prices have fallen 0.6% this month, compared with a 0.3% decline in January.

The survey said shoppers were paying lower prices as weaker consumer demand and intense competition saw some retailers extend January sales to entice customers.

Non-food prices declined further during February, falling 1.9%, compared with a 1.5% decline in January.

Food price inflation remained steady at 1.6% for the month, with fresh food inflation easing to 0.6% from 0.7% in January.