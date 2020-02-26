South Korea reports 169 more infections and 11 deaths from coronavirus

South Korean authorities have reported a rise of 169 more cases of the coronavirus known as Covid-19, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 1,146. Eleven South Korean fatalities have also been reported, mostly at a hospital in the county of Cheongdo, near Daegu. Another 19 cases came from neighbouring North Gyeongsang Province towns. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier called for Americans to be prepared for the illness to spread there, adding new urgency to response efforts that had long focused on China and its Asian neighbours.

“It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen — and how many people in this country will have severe illness,” Dr Nancy Messonnier of the CDC said. The number of cases were expected to rise as health workers were working to finish testing hundreds of members of the Daegu branch of a church that has the country’s biggest cluster of infections. The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which mainstream Christian organisations describe as a cult, agreed to hand over a list of 200,000 members nationwide so screenings could expand. The US military says one of its soldiers based in South Korea has also tested positive for Covid-19. The 23-year-old man was originally based in a town near Daegu and had visited a neighbouring base in recent days. He is currently in self-quarantine at his off-base residence. The military said South Korean authorities and US military health professionals were tracing his contacts to determine if other people may have been exposed.

