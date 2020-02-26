Virgin Money to axe 500 jobs and close branches

Virgin Money has announced plans to axe 500 jobs in the UK.

The firm said it would close 22 branches across the country in 2020, and would consolidate a further 30 branches within one of its nearby locations, following the merger between Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank and Virgin Money.

Around 500 full-time equivalent roles will be cut across the business, including 215 in its branches, the bank announced.

It comes after the business, formerly named CYBG, bought Virgin Money in 2018.