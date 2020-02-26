- ITV Report
Weather presenter sparks a flurry of laughs with Facebook 'googly eyes' snow report
When weather presenter Justin Hinton braved snowy conditions to deliver his report, little did he know his broadcast would be so entertaining.
Hinton had inadvertently activated a Facebook filter that popped a series of 'cartoon' face masks on his visage.
Even as he was earnestly detailing how the snow would affect local travel, viewers watching his live Facebook stream were treated to a whole range of comic turns.
So, soon he was broadcasting with a medal round his neck, gold tinsel dripping down the screen, before viewers saw him dressed as a wolf, a wizard, a space pilot and with googly eyes.
At one point, he was seen wearing a large, dark hat and dark sunglasses and even presenting in the dark, his face lit up by a torch - all while he was totally unaware of the blooper.
Hinton, who works for CNN affiliate WLOS, was reporting in North Carolina and only learned of the hilarity he sparked after his report concluded.
He posted later: "Right before going live on Facebook on the WLOS ABC 13 station account to talk about snow, I somehow activated a filter generator.
"The photog (sic) I was working with said something about the screen having weird faces. He didn’t elaborate, so I said it would probably go away.
"Needless to say, it did not go away."
He went on: "I didn’t realise it until I stepped off camera and saw the comments where people were talking about the faces.
"My bosses, coworkers, friends, PIOs and more called/texted saying how funny it was, so here you go.
"If you can’t laugh at yourself, what’s the point of laughter?"
Viewers thought the broadcast was genius. One wrote: "I think it’s hilarious and should be done on purpose. It adds some humor to the news."
And another said: "You are my hero today! I needed a smile this morning. Thanks for being there and giving a great weather report, though it's not the weather report for where I live. More news reporters need to do this!"