Weather presenter sparks a flurry of laughs with Facebook 'googly eyes' snow report

Weather presenter Justin Hinton and his many faces. Credit: WLOS/Facebook

When weather presenter Justin Hinton braved snowy conditions to deliver his report, little did he know his broadcast would be so entertaining. Hinton had inadvertently activated a Facebook filter that popped a series of 'cartoon' face masks on his visage. Even as he was earnestly detailing how the snow would affect local travel, viewers watching his live Facebook stream were treated to a whole range of comic turns.

So, soon he was broadcasting with a medal round his neck, gold tinsel dripping down the screen, before viewers saw him dressed as a wolf, a wizard, a space pilot and with googly eyes. At one point, he was seen wearing a large, dark hat and dark sunglasses and even presenting in the dark, his face lit up by a torch - all while he was totally unaware of the blooper.

Justin Hinton, a wizard of the weather. Credit: WLOS/Facebook

Hinton, who works for CNN affiliate WLOS, was reporting in North Carolina and only learned of the hilarity he sparked after his report concluded. He posted later: "Right before going live on Facebook on the WLOS ABC 13 station account to talk about snow, I somehow activated a filter generator. "The photog (sic) I was working with said something about the screen having weird faces. He didn’t elaborate, so I said it would probably go away. "Needless to say, it did not go away."

Justin Hinton looks amazed at the amount of snow he's encountered. Credit: WLOS/Facebook