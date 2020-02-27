- ITV Report
Canadian police to pull protection for Harry and Meghan after 'change of status'
Harry and Meghan will not be protected by security forces in Canada, due to their downgrade in status.
The couple's protective arrangements "will cease in the coming weeks" the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced on Thursday afternoon.
The force said it had been previously asked to protect the couple's safety at the request of the UK-based Metropolitan Police.
In statement, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to re-locate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances."
"The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the UK from the very beginning regarding security considerations," it continued.
"As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as needed basis.
"At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019. The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status."
Harry has been in the UK this week attending his final engagements ahead of his downgrade in status.
Officials and delegates at his engagements have been told to 'Just call him Harry' amid his step away from front line royal life.