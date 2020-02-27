Canadian police to pull protection for Harry and Meghan after 'change of status'

Harry and Meghan will not be protected by security forces in Canada, due to their downgrade in status.

The couple's protective arrangements "will cease in the coming weeks" the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced on Thursday afternoon.

The force said it had been previously asked to protect the couple's safety at the request of the UK-based Metropolitan Police.

In statement, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to re-locate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances."