Car production falls for fifth month in a row despite improvement in exports

Car production has fallen for the fifth month in a row amid weak demand in the UK, new figures reveal.

Production for the UK fell by almost a quarter in January compared with a year ago, although exports increased by 4.1%, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Factories turned out 118,314 cars in January, 2.1% fewer than a year ago, with production falling in 19 of the last 20 months.

More than four out of five cars built in the UK were for export, said the SMMT.