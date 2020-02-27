First coronavirus case diagnosed in Northern Ireland as two more patients test positive in England

The first coronavirus case has been diagnosed in Northern Ireland.

The first case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Northern Ireland, as two further patients have been diagnosed in England. It brings the total number of UK Covid-19 cases to 16 and experts have warned of the "social cost" if the virus intensifies. Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride told reporters the patient had come from northern Italy via Dublin. The news was announced at a briefing in Belfast by Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency. The agency said it was "working rapidly" to identify anyone the patient came into contact with to prevent a further spread, but they would not confirm where their patient was being held. Asked whether the person is from Northern Ireland, Dr McBride said: "I think the most important thing here is that we respect patient confidentiality so I'm not going to disclose any personal details about this individual. "It would be inappropriate for me to do so. It would be wrong for me to do so."

Holidaymakers are in lockdown at a Tenerife hotel. Credit: PA

Meanwhile the two patients in England have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres after they contracted the disease in Italy and Tenerife, according to England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty. One patient was taken to the specialist infectious diseases centre at the Royal Liverpool Hospital and the other to the Royal Free Hospital in London. Brits are among holidaymakers on lockdown at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife, after two Italian tourists tested positive for the virus during their stay. Around 50 Brits are among 130 guests now able to leave the hotel complex, as they are understood to have arrived on Monday, after the guests who were diagnosed had already left.

The total number of UK cases is now 16. Credit: PA

England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, warned that onward transmission between people in the UK was "just a matter of time in my view". Speaking at a Nuffield Trust summit, he said: "If this becomes a global epidemic then the UK will get it, and if it does not become a global epidemic, the UK is perfectly capable of containing and getting rid of individual cases leading to onward transmission." But he said onward transmission was likely, adding: "If it is something which is containable, the UK can contain it. If it is not containable, it will be non-containable everywhere and then it is coming our way." He said there could be a potential "social cost" if the virus intensifies, which could include reducing mass gatherings and closing schools. "One of the things that's really clear with this virus, much more so than flu, is that anything we do we're going to have to do for quite a long period of time, probably more than two months," he said. "The implications of that are non-trivial, so we need to think that through carefully. "This is something we face as really quite a serious problem for society potentially if this goes out of control."

Burbage Primary School closed its doors after a confirmed coronavirus case. Credit: PA