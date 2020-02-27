Coronavirus-hit Tenerife hotel is 'giant petri dish' as 'quarantine rules ignored', guest tell ITV News

A guest staying at the coronavirus-hit hotel in Tenerife that is currently on lockdown has told ITV News it is a "petri dish" of germs and some holidaymarkers are ignoring quarantine rules. Some 168 Britons are among hundreds of guests being kept at the four-star H10 Costa Adeje Palace in the south-west of the Spanish island after at least four guests, including an Italian doctor, tested positive for coronavirus. Currently 447 people in Italy, mainly in the north of the country, have developed Covid-19, and 14 people have died.

People wearing gowns and masks in the hotel complex. Credit: Chris Betts

All of those on site were initially told to stay in their rooms but local authorities have now said people without symptoms can move around the hotel, including to the pool and bar. The Spanish Health Ministry has described the outbreak as a "controlled" situation which does not increase the risk to the general population. However, it has emerged that another group of guests from northern Italy, who were later confirmed to be infected, were staying in the hotel last week but have returned home.

Guests in the hotel complex. Credit: AP

While the lockdown on the hotel is being strictly adhered to - no one is allowed to leave or enter the complex - inside the hotel guests told ITV News they did not believe the quarantine was being properly enforced. They said guests were even continuing to share service spoons at buffet mealtimes. The Foreign Office has said there are no current plans to fly the Brits home from the hotel, but it is keeping the quarantine measures under review with Spanish authorities. The Consulate in Tenerife has distributed letters to those affected. Professor Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England, said: "Public Health England has sent a health protection specialist to Tenerife to work with the Spanish authorities to better understand the public health measures that have been put in place in the hotel. "This includes understanding spread of the virus within the hotel and how the Spanish authorities are monitoring the situation." According to health officials in the Canary Islands, more than 100 guests who are not thought to have come into contact with the infected doctor, could be released in the coming hours, but it was not clear if any Britons were included. Two security perimeters remain around the hotel, while a "field hospital" has been set up to treat anybody with coronavirus symptoms.

Despite the hotel's 1,000 guests being in lockdown, guests who have already returned from the hotel are not being screened for the virus. Anthony Wilkins and his partner flew home from a holiday at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hours before the quarantine and the pair questioned why they were not being tested. "What's the difference between us who were there 24 hours earlier and the people still left in the hotel?" Mr Wilkins asked. "Why can't we be tested just so we know for sure that we are a) OK, and b) that we're not going to spread this around?" He told ITV News.