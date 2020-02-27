Coronavirus sees US-South Korea military drills postponed

The US and South Korea will postpone their annual joint drills due to concern about a viral outbreak that has infected soldiers in both countries’ armed forces.

Twenty South Korean soldiers and one American service member in South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, which has infected about 1,600 people in the Asian country, the second largest outbreak outside mainland China.

In a joint news conference, South Korean and US military officers said their joint drills planned for the first half of this year will be put off until further notice.

South Korean military chief Park Han-ki proposed the delay out of concerns for troop safety and Robert Abrams, the commander of the US military in South Korea, accepted Mr Park’s proposal based on the severity of the virus outbreak.