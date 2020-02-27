Advertisement

Coronavirus warnings lead Thursday's headlines

Coronavirus continues to dominate the headlines. Credit: Twitter/The Guardian/i

The front pages are filled with official responses to and warnings about the coronavirus.

The Government has warned against “mass panic” over the virus, The Guardian reports, while The Daily Telegraph quotes MPs as urging people to avoid “over-reaction”.

The World Health Organisation has resisted upgrading the outbreak to a pandemic despite the virus rapidly breaking “new ground”, the Financial Times reports.

The i says the virus is “now growing faster outside China”, while the Daily Mirror calls Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “silent leader” and tells him to “Get a grip” in his response to the outbreak.

The Daily Mail reports the NHS is bracing for “virus mayhem” and has drafted in extra staff for the 111 helpline.

The Independent says the “weakest” patients could be denied hospital care in the event of a pandemic under the NHS’s so-called “three wise men” protocol.

The Daily Express reports a “virus scare” after four students at George and Charlotte’s school developed flu-like symptoms, a story which also leads Metro.

A man has been arrested after allegedly hacking and attempting to sell Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s emails, according to The Sun.

“Radical reforms” have been proposed which would see universities withhold offers until after students receive their A-level results, The Times says.

And Gemma Collins says “lizard people” roam the earth using the Queen’s secret tunnels, according to the Daily Star.

