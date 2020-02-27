Court of Appeal to rule on challenge to Heathrow Airport expansion

Heathrow’s third runway scheme faces strong opposition. Credit: PA

Campaigners fighting a decades-long battle to block the construction of Heathrow's third runway over environmental concerns will on Thursday find out if their legal challenge has succeeded. Judges are to decide whether Heathrow's expansion plans took into account climate change commitments. Campaigners argue the Government failed to properly deal with the project's impact on air quality, climate change, noise and congestion, when it approved the plans in 2018, and since then Parliament has agreed to a climate neutral economy by 2050 – substantially more challenging than the 80% emissions reduction target that was previously set. The case was brought to the Court of Appeal by a group of councils in London affected by the expansion, environmental charities including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and Plan B, and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Leading judges will give their ruling at 10am on Thursday, following a hearing in October last year.

An image released by Heathrow of its planned third runway. Credit: PA

Why does Heathrow want to expand?

A Government white paper first recommended expanding Heathrow Airport in 2003, and after more than a decade of back-and-forth, MPs voted in favour of expansion in June 2018. The airport argues both of its current runways are full and have been operating at 98% capacity for more than a decade. A third runway - at a cost of £14 billion - would enable the airport to handle an additional 260,000 flights per year, keeping it competitive with rival airports in Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam.

The case against expansion

Environmental groups have long opposed Heathrow expansion on the grounds that more flights will mean more carbon emissions. Heathrow argues it has an "ambitious plan" to treble its rail capacity by 2040, encouraging passengers to travel by rail rather than car to the airport. Local campaign groups expressed grave concerns about noise from additional flights, despite an offer from Heathrow to limit scheduled night flights and install a "world-class" noise insulation scheme for homes close to the airport. Some airlines have also warned the £14 billion expansion fee could be passed down to customers through an increase of fares, but Heathrow has pledged to keep charges "close to current levels."

Heathrow has pledged to keep per passenger charges close to current levels. Credit: PA

Lawyers for the campaigners previously told the appeals court that, when considering the proposals, the then-transport secretary Chris Grayling did not take enough account of environmental legislation or of climate change issues. Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposed the expansion of the west London airport when he was London's mayor and promised to "lie down ... in front of those bulldozers" to stop the runway being built. He missed the vote in the Commons on Heathrow's expansion as he was in Afghanistan as Foreign Secretary. Earlier this month, Mr Johnson said there was "no immediate prospect" of construction beginning.

Boris Johnson opposed the airport expansion when he was Mayor of London. Credit: PA