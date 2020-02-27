Gunman kills five at US brewing giant

Five people have been killed in a shooting at a major brewing company in the US before the gunman killed themselves.

The assailant who attacked the Molson Coors complex was identified as a 51-year-old Milwaukee man who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said: “There were five individuals who went to work today, just like everybody goes to work, and they thought they were going to go to work, finish their day and return to their families.

“They didn’t and tragically they never will.”