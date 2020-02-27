How swarms of locusts in Kenya are destroying crops and leaving farmers helpless

Everyone we talked to was scared when they first saw them because they didn’t know what they were.

Swarms of locusts haven't been seen in Kenya for more than 70 years.

The first indication we were close to one of the insect clouds was noise - the sound of local people beating pots and pans in an attempt to chase the ravenous locusts away.

And then we saw the swirling yellow mass of millions of locusts. Any response to the clanging noises was short-lived.

They would fly a short distance, settle on the ground once again - and then they started eating.