Leading doctors back egg freezing extension

Leading doctors have backed calls for extending the time women can freeze their eggs to delay having a baby.

Earlier this month, the Government said it was considering extending the limit for how long frozen eggs, sperm and embryos can be stored for.

Currently, the storage period is a maximum of 10 years, after which families must decide whether to undergo fertility treatment or have their eggs, sperm and embryos destroyed.

But leading doctors said this limit is “too restrictive and not fit for purpose”.

A new paper from the Royal College of Obstetricians (RCOG) concludes that frozen eggs can be stored indefinitely without deterioration, due to a new freezing technique.

Experts from the RCOG and The British Fertility Society (BFS) said that the current 10 year limit may encourage women to defer freezing her eggs until later in life, when the quality of the eggs will have deteriorated.

The bodies have called for a change in the law which governs the storage limit for frozen eggs for non-medical reasons.