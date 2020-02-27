Meet the world's oldest podcaster, 101-year-old Ida Schuster

Ida Schuster was born during the First World War, so it is safe to say she has been through a lot.

But the 101-year-old finds it a little harder to get out and about these days so has decided now is the time to start her own podcast.

Why? Ida has a lot to talk about as a Jewish girl who helped fight Hitler and an actress who still remembers her old lines.

Ida worked with several Hollywood stars during her time, even appearing alongside a youthful Alan Cumming when he made his film debut. The star has now sent a recording to introduce Ida's podcast.

The best part? Ida says the podcast has given her a new lease of life.

"It's all terribly gratifying, you make an old woman very happy," she said.

Old School and the trailer, read by Alan Cumming, is produced by The Big Light and is available from Tuesday on Apple, Spotify, and elsewhere.