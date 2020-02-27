Northern Irish pupils top reading comprehension survey

School pupils in Northern Ireland have the highest level of reading comprehension in the UK, according to a new literacy survey.

The What Kids Are Reading Report 2020 found Scotland had slipped from the joint top spot with Northern Ireland last year to take joint second place along with England.

However, Scottish pupils climbed from the bottom ranking on reading more difficult books to take second place.

Reading practice and assessment provider Renaissance UK, which collected the data, has called on teachers and librarians to ensure pupils are reading books of an appropriate level to challenge them and enable progress.

The study analysed the reading habits of 1.1 million pupils across the UK and Ireland, and found those who read daily are nearly three times as likely to read above their expected level compared to peers who read less frequently.

Children who read for pleasure had better comprehension and read more frequently.

The survey also revealed the most popular books and authors among school pupils in the UK and Ireland, with JK Rowling once again taking the top seven places for primary school pupils with her Harry Potter series.