School system ‘highly socially segregated’

Half of secondary school head teachers think that social segregation is a problem in state schools, new data suggests. Ahead of secondary school places being allocated, the Sutton Trust published its annual report into how spots are given out and how this varies from school to school. The figures show that parents are also concerned about the social make-up of schools. More than three-quarters of parents (78%) polled by YouGov believe that non-selective state schools should have a better mix of pupils from different backgrounds.

The report suggests the current system strongly favours wealthier parents, who can afford to rent or buy closer to the highest achieving schools. Sir Peter Lampl, founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust, said: “Our school system is highly socially segregated. “Schools with well-off intakes sit alongside those with high levels of disadvantage, and low and moderate income families are less likely to access the highest performing schools. “It’s clear from today’s research that parents and teachers alike want to see a much fairer system, where schools better reflect their communities. “This would have far-reaching benefits, from better levels of overall attainment to improved teacher recruitment and retention.” The data comes on the same day that the Office for Students (OfS) launched a review into college and undergraduate university admissions. Students and staff at universities, colleges and schools will be asked questions on a range of issues, including the use of conditional offers – which have increased significantly in recent years – and the use and accuracy of predicted grades. Possible reforms to the sector could include saving university offers until after a student has received their A-level results, or delaying the application process until after results day.

