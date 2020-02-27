Three arrested after hatchets and Stanley knives among huge haul of weapons seized by police at funeral

Three men, including a teenager, have been arrested after police seized a huge haul of dangerous weapons at a funeral.

Over 10 hatchets, two billhooks and several Stanley knives were among the weapons found after officers attended a brawl at a funeral service in Strabane, Northern Ireland.

The men, aged 22, 32 and 17, were arrested following the service at a church in Melmount Road on Thursday.

Mourners were caught up in a "disturbance" between individuals in the church, a Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said.

There had been earlier reports of shots fired, but the PSNI said officers had found no evidence of gun fire.

District Commander Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said: "A significant proactive policing operation was in place this morning in the Melmount Road area to prevent disorder and keep people safe.

"A disturbance did break out within the church however it was quickly addressed.

"A number of dangerous weapons were seized and we are thankful to have been able to remove these items from the streets.

"We are aware of tensions between individuals who were in attendance at the funeral and I am appealing to anyone with influence to help bring about a calm resolution to the current issues."