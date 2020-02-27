Two more patients test positive for coronavirus in England bringing total number of UK cases to 15

A woman wears a mask on the London Underground. Credit: PA

Two further patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus, the Department of Health (DoH) said. The two patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres after contracting the virus in Italy and Tenerife, according to England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty. There are currently 168 Britons in isolation at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife after an Italian doctor and his wife tested positive for the virus during their stay there. The new cases bring the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the UK to 15. A school has closed in Buxton, Derbyshire, and a GP practice has urged people not to go to the practice on Thursday due to a confirmed case of coronavirus. It comes as several schools across the country were closed, while others have sent pupils home amid fears they may have been exposed to coronavirus during trips to northern Italy. Pupils at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school are among those to have self-isolated after returning from coronavirus-hit northern Italy.

Saudi Arabia is stopping pilgrims from entering the country. Credit: PA

Four pupils from St Thomas's Battersea School in south-west London were told to stay home amid concerns they may have the Covid-19 virus. Professor Whitty said:“Two further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of UK cases to 15. “The virus was passed on in Italy and Tenerife and the patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres in Royal Liverpool Hospital and the Royal Free Hospital, London.”

Four pupils at Princess Charlotte and Prince George's prep school are self-isolating. Credit: PA

The school closures come after travellers returning to the UK from northern Italy were told they may need to self-isolate as part of measures to stop the spread of illness, if they develop flu-like symptoms. The Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to 10 towns in Lombardy and one in Veneto. Italy, along with South Korea and Iran, has been particularly hard hit by the virus as new cases of Covid-19 outside of China are increasing faster than those inside the country for the first time. Italy has sought international support to help deal with the spread of the disease, as the number of cases in the country reached 400. Twelve people infected with the virus have died in Italy since Friday. Meanwhile, officials denied there were any plans to evacuate the Britons at the hotel in Tenerife, instead arranging for written messages to be put under the doors of the rooms of British guests asking them to get in contact.

A hotel in Tenerife with a 1,000 guests is on lockdown. Credit: PA

The Six Nations match between Ireland and Italy was postponed as Europe struggles to maintain the outbreak. The sides had been scheduled to play in Dublin on March 7 but the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) announced the fixture had been postponed. The union said the decision to postpone the Six Nations rugby fixture against Italy was made following a meeting with Irish Health Minister Simon Harris. Saudi Arabia is stopping pilgrims from entering the country to travel to some of the holiest sites in Islam over coronavirus fears. The extraordinary decision by Saudi Arabia stops foreigners from reaching the holy city of Mecca - the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad - and the Kaaba, the cube-shaped structure the world's 1.8 billion Muslims pray toward five times a day. The decision also affected travel to the Prophet Muhammad's mosque and burial site in Medina.

Donald Trump has put Mike Pence in charge of the US's coronavirus task force. Credit: AP