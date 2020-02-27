UK sets out its stall for post-Brexit EU trade talks

Boris Johnson will reveal his aims for a trade deal with the European Union ahead of talks on Monday which are likely to expose deep divisions between the two sides. The mandate for the talks published by the Government on Thursday will stress Mr Johnson’s priorities of ensuring the “political and economic independence” of the UK from January 1 2021. It will reject the EU’s calls for the UK to remain closely aligned with Brussels’ rules and standards to ensure a “level playing field” for competition. Instead, it will focus on Mr Johnson’s call for a Canada-style free trade agreement without the kind of conditions sought by Brussels.

The Government pointed out that other trade deals between neighbours, such as the US, Canada and Mexico, did not include the kind of “onerous commitments” specified by Brussels. The EU’s mandate called for any agreement to use Brussels’ standards as “a reference point” over time – indicating that the UK could be expected to keep aligned with changes to the rules in future, something that would breach Mr Johnson’s red lines. Mr Johnson signed a Political Declaration with the EU in 2019, which accepted there should be “robust commitments to ensure a level playing field” on areas including state subsidies, workers’ rights and environmental standards. But Downing Street insiders indicated he believes the mandate he won at the general election trumps the declaration, which does not have the status of a binding international treaty. In the Tory election manifesto, Mr Johnson promised “no political alignment” with the EU, an end to the role of the European Court of Justice and “full control” of the UK’s fishing waters.

Brussels’ chief negotiator Michel Barnier has insisted that fishing rights for EU vessels must be included in the deal or there “won’t be any agreement at all”. A Downing Street source said: “The Prime Minister is working to a mandate which derives from his manifesto which set out very clear what he would be seeking in the negotiations, also set out what would not be acceptable to the UK, and that whatever happens at the end of this year, the UK will be regaining in full its political and economic independence.” The UK’s mandate will be set out in Parliament by Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and a key player in the Brexit process. On the eve of the UK setting out its red lines, Mr Barnier issued a fresh warning that the UK must accept common standards with the bloc if it wants continued preferential access to European markets. He said he accepted assurances from Mr Johnson that he did not want to turn Britain into a de-regulated “Singapore-on-Thames”. However, he said that without agreement on a series of common “ground rules,” efforts to prevent unfair competition and to tackle climate change would be undermined.

