UK Weather Forecast: Frosty tonight. Turning wet and windy tomorrow.

This Evening and Tonight: Showers mostly dying out to leave most parts dry with clear periods, turning frosty. Rain, with snow on hills, affecting parts of northwest Scotland, then rain arriving across southwest Britain later.

Friday: Wet and windy weather in the southwest moving northeastwards across most parts. Rain heavy at times, and preceded by some snow in the north. Turning milder from the southwest.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Remaining unsettled with spells of rain, strong winds and some hill snow; but turning increasingly showery through Sunday and Monday as winds slowly ease. Rather cold with overnight frosts.