Weather warnings bring fresh misery to residents of flood-hit town

Residents evacuated from properties in Ironbridge due to flooding are facing further misery as wet weather is expected to cause disruption on Thursday. A yellow weather warning of snow and ice has been issued for much of the Midlands including the River Severn in Shropshire, where flood defences buckled under the pressure of water. West Mercia Police said on Wednesday evening they were “waiting to see what happens overnight”, as officers continued to tell people in the Wharfage to leave their homes and businesses.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss said: “We are waiting to see what happens overnight and we are monitoring closely with colleagues at the Environment Agency, and an operational plan is in place with Shropshire Fire and Rescue should it be required.” A “swathe of wet weather” from the South West is due to push in overnight and into rush hour on Thursday, when two yellow weather warnings of snow have been issued by the Met Office. Meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “It’s not just the snow, there’s going to be a fair bit of rainfall mixed in with it. “It’s not going to be large amounts, between 10-15mm of rain in some places, but it could be falling on heavily saturated areas.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Flooding along parts of the River Severn, which remained close to its highest levels in some areas, is likely until at least Sunday, the Environment Agency said. A severe flood warning covering the river at Wharfage remained in place on Wednesday night, while 92 flood warnings and 132 flood alerts had been issued. Earlier on Wednesday, police could be seen knocking on doors along the riverside to ensure that residents living on Wharfage had left their homes. Temporary flood defences had been pushed back towards a pub and other businesses, sparking fears that the defences could be fully breached. Residents in the Worcestershire town of Bewdley were forced to evacuate earlier after the river spilled over barriers at Beales Corner.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.